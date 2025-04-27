Rs 2.5m stolen money recovered from neighbor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Police on Sunday have solved a major house robbery case and thief was turned out to be the victim’s own neighbor.

According to police spokesman, the accused, Hassan Ali, committed the robbery when the family was not at home.

Police recovered cash Rs 2.

5 million, ornaments from the accused after a thorough investigation using human intelligence and other techniques.

Mandra police have registered a case and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar appreciated the performance of police team and said that the accused would be presented in court with strong evidence.

He stated that protecting the lives and property of the people was the prime duty of the police.