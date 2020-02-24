Rs 2.5m theft in National Institute of Medical Rehabilitation of Medicine hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th February, 2020) Just two days after removal of security cameras installed in National Institute of Medical Rehabilitation of Medicine (NIRM), there has been alleged Rs2.54 million's theft from the account office of NIRM.

According to details, the theft incident occurred just two days after the hospital management changed direction of security cameras which was earlier towards the account office.

The hospital management instead of fulfilling its responsibility divided the cash among assistant Ahsanullah and cashier Aftab and directed them to deposit the money into the account back.Meanwhile, the hospital has no permanent executive director and currently a junior doctor is running the hospital affairs.