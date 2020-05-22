UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 2.6 Billion Given To 217258 Families In Bahawalpur District

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 08:49 PM

Rs 2.6 billion given to 217258 families in Bahawalpur district

An amount of Rs 2.6 billion has been distributed among deserving persons under Ehsaas Kafalat Cash Program in Bahawalpur district from April 9 to May 20

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :An amount of Rs 2.6 billion has been distributed among deserving persons under Ehsaas Kafalat Cash Program in Bahawalpur district from April 9 to May 20.

According to official sources, the amount of Rs 12000 each was given to 217,258 families during second phase of the program.

The amount was given to families that had been jobless after lockdown and had no sources of income.

Cases were registered against 8 persons in different tehsils of the district for committing fraud with respect to the program.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur April May From Billion

Recent Stories

Zara Abid survives in Karachi plane crash

27 minutes ago

Ali Zafar distributes food among members of transg ..

45 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid&#039;s proactive and pre-empti ..

50 minutes ago

BoP CEO Zafar Masud miraculously survives Karachi ..

55 minutes ago

CNS Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Expressed Grief O ..

59 minutes ago

Exports the only way to strengthen rupee, reserves ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.