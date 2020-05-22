Rs 2.6 billion given to 217258 families in Bahawalpur district

An amount of Rs 2.6 billion has been distributed among deserving persons under Ehsaas Kafalat Cash Program in Bahawalpur district from April 9 to May 20

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :An amount of Rs 2.6 billion has been distributed among deserving persons under Ehsaas Kafalat Cash Program in Bahawalpur district from April 9 to May 20.

According to official sources, the amount of Rs 12000 each was given to 217,258 families during second phase of the program.

The amount was given to families that had been jobless after lockdown and had no sources of income.

Cases were registered against 8 persons in different tehsils of the district for committing fraud with respect to the program.