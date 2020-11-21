UrduPoint.com
Rs 2.6 Mln Scholarship Given To Minority Students

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 07:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Scholarships for education amounting to Rs. 2.6 million were given to 85 talented students belonging to minority community of Faisalabad division on the special approval of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs & Human Rights Ejaz Aalam Augustine distributed cheques during a ceremony held at Circuit House, while Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Chairman FDA/MPA Lateef Nazar, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Umar Maqbool and representatives of minority community were present on the occasion.

Punjab Minister congratulated the recipients and said that Chief Minister allocated funds for providing scholarships to talented students, adding the government was committed to raise percentage of scholarship for good students.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and CM Punjab were encouraging talented students so that they (students) could receive good education and play dynamic role for national development.

He assured that scholarships were being provided on merit with complete transparency.

The minister said that the policy of 5% quota for minorities in government jobs was being implemented in letter and spirits adding that minority employees were serving in various departments at high posts because of this policy.

Deputy Commissioner greeted the students and said that Punjab government had encouraged the talented students without any discrimination.

During the ceremony, scholarship of Rs. 50,000/- each was provided to students getting professional education; Rs.30,000/- each postgraduate students, Rs. 25,000/- each to graduating students, Rs.15,000/- each to intermediate students and Rs.10,000/-each to SSC students.

