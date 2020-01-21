Rs 26,000 fine imposed on profiteers in Fasisalabad

Special Price Control Magistrate Jamil Ahmed Bajwa during action against profiteers imposed fine of Rs 26,000 on 11 vendors and shopkeepers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) -:Special price Control Magistrate Jamil Ahmed Bajwa during action against profiteers imposed fine of Rs 26,000 on 11 vendors and shopkeepers.

According to spokesperson here on Tuesday,he conducted raids at various markets and checked prices of fruits,vegetables and other essential items in Islamnagar, Mustafaabad, new civil lines and other areas and found 11 shopkeepers/vendors overcharging from consumers.