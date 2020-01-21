UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 26,000 Fine Imposed On Profiteers In Fasisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 03:45 PM

Rs 26,000 fine imposed on profiteers in Fasisalabad

Special Price Control Magistrate Jamil Ahmed Bajwa during action against profiteers imposed fine of Rs 26,000 on 11 vendors and shopkeepers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) -:Special price Control Magistrate Jamil Ahmed Bajwa during action against profiteers imposed fine of Rs 26,000 on 11 vendors and shopkeepers.

According to spokesperson here on Tuesday,he conducted raids at various markets and checked prices of fruits,vegetables and other essential items in Islamnagar, Mustafaabad, new civil lines and other areas and found 11 shopkeepers/vendors overcharging from consumers.

Related Topics

Fine Price Market From

Recent Stories

Punjab govt stops release of movie “Zindagi Tama ..

31 seconds ago

US, UK ratify treaty to protect Titanic wreck

18 minutes ago

Balochistan govt enhances allocations for dams' c ..

18 minutes ago

Kremlin insists Putin-Johnson meeting was 'constru ..

18 minutes ago

Samsung, LG to introduce new kitchen appliances at ..

20 minutes ago

US, South Korea to Modify Springtime's Joint Milit ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.