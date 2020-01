Rs 26,000 fined for overloading

(@imziishan)

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :A crackdown against overcharging and overloading in public transport vehicles has been initiated under the supervision of District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) in-charge Javed Iqbal.

Checking of transport was done at bus and wagon stands and inside the city and Rs 26,000 fine was imposed on transporters for overloading.

The DRTA secretary has directed transporters to have permits and fitness certificate for their vehicles immediately.