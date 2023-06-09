Rs 26100 mln earmarked in PSDP for PAEC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The Federal Government has allocated Rs 26100 million for ongoing and new schemes of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the financial year 2023-24.

As per the PSDP document, "Rs 25470 million has been earmarked for ongoing schemes while Rs 630 million for new schemes of PAEC." "Among ongoing schemes, Rs 14866.149 million has been allocated for Karachi Coastal Power Project (unit 1 & 2); Rs 3000 million for Pakistan Research Reactor-3 (10MWth upgradable to 20 MWth); Rs 2013.947 million for Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AECH-AJK); Rs 1329.

640 million for up-gradation of AEMC, Karachi (Phase-II) and Rs 960.737 million for up-gradation of INMOL, Lahore." "Similarly, Rs 800 million has been allocated for LEU Based Mo-99 production facility (MPF); Rs 760 million for the up-gradation of KIRAN, Karachi and Rs 650 million for the up-gradation of BINO, Bahawalpur.""Under new schemes, the government has allocated Rs 300 million has been allocated for the Reconnaissance Survey of Mineral Resources (RSMR), Phase-II; Rs 280 million for detailed exploration of uranium resources in the Bannu Basin and Kohat plateau (Phase V) and Rs 50 million for up-gradation of NIMRA, Jamshoro," it added.