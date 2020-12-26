UrduPoint.com
Rs 26.3m Approved For Non-gazetted Employees

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

Rs 26.3m approved for non-gazetted employees

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :The District Benevolent Fund Board (DBFB) approved Rs 20.64 million for non-gazetted government employees of various departments.

After chairing a meeting of the DBFB on Saturday, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarters Muhammad Khalid said that the board had granted Rs 1.

4 million as monthly grant for widows, Rs 17.6 millionas marriage grant, Rs 6.8 million as funeral grant and Rs 0.5 million for children of employees aseducational scholarships.

