Rs 2.64 bln disbursed under Ehsaas Programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :An amount of Rs 2.64 billion has been disbursed among 220,662 deserving families under the Ehsaas Programme in the district.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali while reviewing facilities at Ehsaas centers set up in different areas of the district, here on Tuesday.

He inspected the arrangements made for the people at the centers and expressed satisfaction.