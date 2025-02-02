Rs. 2.65m released for medical expenses of cops

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) An additional amount of Rs. 2.65 million has been issued to pay for the medical expenses of injured police officers from various districts including Lahore.

While giving details, the Punjab police spokesperson said that Rs. 1 million was given to the injured Head Constable Ateeq Ahmad for medical expenses. Rs.

500,000 was released to the injured constable Naeem Maqbool and injured constable Aamir Shahzad each for medical expenses. Injured Head Constable Ali Ahmed was given Rs. 250,000 for medical expenses. Injured constable Ahmad Khan and constable Sibghat Ullah were given Rs. 200,000 each for medical expenses.

The spokesperson said that officers and personnel were injured during various incidents in the line of duty.