Rs. 2.65m Released For Medical Expenses Of Cops
Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2025 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) An additional amount of Rs. 2.65 million has been issued to pay for the medical expenses of injured police officers from various districts including Lahore.
While giving details, the Punjab police spokesperson said that Rs. 1 million was given to the injured Head Constable Ateeq Ahmad for medical expenses. Rs.
500,000 was released to the injured constable Naeem Maqbool and injured constable Aamir Shahzad each for medical expenses. Injured Head Constable Ali Ahmed was given Rs. 250,000 for medical expenses. Injured constable Ahmad Khan and constable Sibghat Ullah were given Rs. 200,000 each for medical expenses.
The spokesperson said that officers and personnel were injured during various incidents in the line of duty.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Institute for Heritage enhances its presence in Cairo Book Fair
FTA corporate tax awareness initiatives reach over 15,700 participants in 2024
Dubai International Chamber attracts 207 companies in 2024
M42, Bahrain Royal Medical Services form strategic alliance
UAE to compete with seven athletes at Asian Winter Games
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Sadhguru, commends his role in promoting tolerance, ..
Over 120 students graduate from Samsung Innovation Campus ’24
UAQ Chamber’s exports surpass AED15.1 billion in 2024
GCC countries received 68.1 million tourists, generated $110.4 billion in 2023: ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Erth Dubai’ initiative
UAE Sustainability Fellowship celebrates graduation of second cohort
4.6-magnitude earthquake rattles eastern Ethiopia
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pak-Kashmir Human Chain at Mangla Bridge to mark observance of Feb 5 Kashmir Solidarity Day in Mirpu ..6 minutes ago
-
770 arrested in one month over kite flying ban violations6 minutes ago
-
CM pledges to enhance special education in Punjab6 minutes ago
-
Rs. 2.65m released for medical expenses of cops6 minutes ago
-
Lahore experiences partly cloudy weather6 minutes ago
-
Five injured in road accident6 minutes ago
-
Shop owner held over illegal gas decanting6 minutes ago
-
Voiceless Gaza: Pakistani siblings amplify orphans' plea for help amid despair26 minutes ago
-
SSP Shoaib leads high-level meeting on crime control36 minutes ago
-
PHCBA announces judicial boycott following advocate's murder36 minutes ago
-
ATTEN EDITORS: KILL --- KILL --- KILL APP STORY LOGNO: 11746 minutes ago
-
24 cops promoted as inspectors; IGP dedicates ceremony to blind daughters of officer Ahmad Bakhsh56 minutes ago