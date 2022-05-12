Rs 266,000 fine imposed on 78 profiteers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :District administration imposed fine Rs 266,000 on 78 profiteers and also got arrested seven shopkeepers, during 24 hours in district Khanewal.

Following direction from deputy commissioner Salman Khan Lodhi, as many as 35 price control magistrates conducted raids in Khanewal, Mian Channu and Kabirwala inspected 441 shops.

They imposed fine Rs 266,000 on profiteers. About 61 shopkeepers were issued warning for lacking price list displayed at visible places.

Deputy Commissioner Salman Lodhi said that the shopkeepers who were found violated prices, would be sent to jails.