Rs 26631 mln earmarked for Urban & Rural development schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab Government has earmarked an amount of Rs 26,631 million for ongoing and new development schemes of Local Government & Community Development in urban and rural areas of the province, in the annual budget for fiscal year 2021-22.

According to budget documents, 194 ongoing schemes of current fiscal year 2020-21 worth Rs 11830.525 million will be completed during the next year. These schemes include 109 of Local Development Programme (LDP ), 2 of Model Cattle Markets each in Arifwala and Multan, 4 of Waled City Lahore Authority, 01 of Solid Waste Management, 13 for improvement of graveyards and 02 of public parks in different locations.

Meanwhile, Rs 14800 million have been allocated for 929 new schemes including 752 of District Development Package (DDP) worth Rs 8331 million, 44 of LDP worth 435 million and 21 of roads sector worth Rs 302 million during next year 2021-22. These projects also include 13 rural sewerage & drainage schemes in different districts, 02 rural water supply schemes and 05 urban sewerage schemes.

It may be mentioned here that the Punjab government has prepared Medium Term Development Framework (MTDF) and will launch schemes of different nature under DDP worth Rs 26508 million till 2023-24 out of which Rs 8331 million will be spent during 2021-22.