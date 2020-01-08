Rs 26800 fine collected from overcharging shopkeepers in Bahawalpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Crackdown against overpricing and hoarding is underway in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Crackdown against overpricing and hoarding is underway in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 122 shops and markets on Wednesday and found irregularities at 25 shops.

Fine of Rs 26,800 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers found guilty of violations including overpricing and hoarding.