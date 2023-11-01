Open Menu

Rs 269,750 Fine Imposed On Shopkeepers Indulging In Profiteering

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2023 | 07:08 PM

The special magistrates conducted raids on 4,533 shops during the last three days and arrested 38 shopkeepers found involved in price hikes, hoarding and profiteering of essential commodities, on the instructions of Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mujahid Abass

A fine of Rs 269,750 was imposed on the shopkeepers in different areas of the city for indulging in profiteering.

The ADCG said that the district administration was making all-out efforts to provide maximum relief to the people.

He said that the petrol prices had decreased significantly twice during the last month which reduced all the household items but some elements were involved in profiteering.

Mujahid said that the district administration does not want to harass anyone by penalty or arrest but to ensure the implementation of fixed prices for essential items.

He warned that stern action would be continued against those involved in overcharging and not displaying approved rate lists in their shops.

