Rs 26b being spent on up-gradation of 32 hospitals in Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Saqib Zafar, on Thursday visited Nishtar (II) Hospital and directed Infrastructure Development Authority of Punjab (IDAP) authorities to make it functional by December 31, 2023.

He said that Rs 26 billion were being spent on the up-gradation of 32 hospitals across Punjab, and Rs 1.10 billion were being spent on the revamping of Nishtar Hospital (I) under the plan concerned.

Zafar made a detailed inspection of the basement, ground floor, and first floor of the hospital. He checked the ortho, gynecology, pathology, admin, and radiology departments, as well as the pharmacy and operation theaters.

He directed IDAP authorities to hand over the first floor to the hospital administration by December 31 and said that the ongoing finishing work in all the departments should be completed well on time.

He also ordered to increase the number of laborers on site and to use high-quality tiles for the flooring of the hospital.

Zafar said that Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi was paying special attention to the health sector and wanted the early completion of Nishtar Hospital II. He said that Nishtar II Hospital was the best addition to the hospitals of South Punjab.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare South Punjab Afzal Nasir Khan and Project Director IDAP Adnan Rehmat accompanied Zafar during the visit.