Rs 26m fine imposed on 16,231 profiteers during last year

Price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 26 million on profiteers during the last year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 26 million on profiteers during the last year.

According to a handout issued here on Thursday, price control magistrates of the district checked rates of commodities at 93,423 shops during separate raids in the last year and found 16,231 shopkeepers involved in selling commodities on high rates to people.

The price control magistrates imposed fine over Rs 26 millions on profiteers while 177 shopkeepers were sent to jail during the last year.