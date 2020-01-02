UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 26m Fine Imposed On 16,231 Profiteers During Last Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 03:06 PM

Rs 26m fine imposed on 16,231 profiteers during last year

Price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 26 million on profiteers during the last year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 26 million on profiteers during the last year.

According to a handout issued here on Thursday, price control magistrates of the district checked rates of commodities at 93,423 shops during separate raids in the last year and found 16,231 shopkeepers involved in selling commodities on high rates to people.

The price control magistrates imposed fine over Rs 26 millions on profiteers while 177 shopkeepers were sent to jail during the last year.

Related Topics

Jail Fine Price Million

Recent Stories

“PM’s executive order has been sent to parliam ..

8 minutes ago

London police start investigation into Anti-Islam ..

38 minutes ago

Two motorcyclists killed, another injured in road ..

1 minute ago

Metal group imports reduces by 18.51%

1 minute ago

One Window Operation setup at Abbottabad Education ..

1 minute ago

Anti-encroachment operation continues

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.