Rs. 2.7 bln allocated for repair of roads

KASUR, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :The Punjab government allocated Rs 2.7 billion for the construction and rehabilitation of six roads in the district under 'Road Rehabilitation program' in the current financial year 2022-23.

While talking to APP here on Tuesday, Deputy Director Development, Kasur, Saad bin Shabbir said that funds amounting to Rs 1242.069 million were earmarked for the construction and maintenance of 94 kms Kasur-Depalpur road ,while Rs 260 million were released against the total estimated cost of Rs1154 million, and Kasur-Raiwind 25-km road.

He added that Gajjumatta to Kasur (33 kms) road would be repaired with the estimated cost of Rs 8820 million whereas Rs 485 million were released.

Similarly, Rs 260 million were released for Kasur-Kot Radha Kishan road, Rs. 252 million for Phool Nagar-Head Balloki road and Rs 222 million for Chunain-Khadian Khas road.

He said 'pre-qualification call' was issued by the development department.