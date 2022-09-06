UrduPoint.com

Rs. 2.7 Bln Allocated For Repair Of Roads

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Rs. 2.7 bln allocated for repair of roads

KASUR, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :The Punjab government allocated Rs 2.7 billion for the construction and rehabilitation of six roads in the district under 'Road Rehabilitation program' in the current financial year 2022-23.

While talking to APP here on Tuesday, Deputy Director Development, Kasur, Saad bin Shabbir said that funds amounting to Rs 1242.069 million were earmarked for the construction and maintenance of 94 kms Kasur-Depalpur road ,while Rs 260 million were released against the total estimated cost of Rs1154 million, and Kasur-Raiwind 25-km road.

He added that Gajjumatta to Kasur (33 kms) road would be repaired with the estimated cost of Rs 8820 million whereas Rs 485 million were released.

Similarly, Rs 260 million were released for Kasur-Kot Radha Kishan road, Rs. 252 million for Phool Nagar-Head Balloki road and Rs 222 million for Chunain-Khadian Khas road.

He said 'pre-qualification call' was issued by the development department.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Road Kasur (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan supports China's efforts for socio-econom ..

Pakistan supports China's efforts for socio-economic development in Xinjiang: FO

14 minutes ago
 Nation observes Defense, Martyres'Day today

Nation observes Defense, Martyres'Day today

1 hour ago
 Army officer, four soldier martyred in North Wazir ..

Army officer, four soldier martyred in North Waziristan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th September 2022

4 hours ago
 High level decision to be taken against Imran for ..

High level decision to be taken against Imran for creating rift among high ranki ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.