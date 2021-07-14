Rs 2.7 million fine imposed on artificial inflation

(@FahadShabbir)

Muzaffargarh , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :District administration imposed fine over Rs 2.7 million on profiteers during last week where 26 price control magistrates inspected 4856 business centers and detected profiteering at 1285 shops.

According to official sources, the owners of the shops were imposed fine over Rs 2.7 million. Similarly, 46 shopkeepers were also arrested.

The arrested shopkeepers' profit margin was very high. Another 54 shopkeepers were booked.

The booked shopkeepers were found continuously ignoring warnings and making undue profit.

Price control Magistrate Talha sheikh was visiting Rangpur and Rajwana areas markets and imposed heavy fines during last week on special directives of Deputy Commissioner.

DC Instructed officials to expedite process of raids to facilitate the masses. Nobody will be allowed to fetch money from masses. The performance of Price Control Magistrates will also be checked on daily basis, he noted.