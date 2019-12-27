Rs. 270 mln released for 101 development projects in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :The district planning and coordination committee has released Rs. 270 million Funds for Punjab Municipal Services Program for the district Sargodha.

Presiding over a meeting of District Planning and Coordination Committee the deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh has directed the concerned department and assistant commissioners and COs of Municipal Committees besides completing the development projects during specific period the funds should be used in totally transparently.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Development Shafique ur Rehman, Assistant Commissioners, Chief Officers of Municipal Committees and concerned officers.

The meeting was told that Rs.

50 million would be spent of 5 schemes of Metropolitan Sargodha while Rs. On 24 development projects of District Council Rs. 53.2 million.

On 15 development projects Municipal Committee Sillanwali Rs. 20 million, Rs. 30 million on 24 schemes of MC Sahiwal, Rs. 29.2 million on 20 projects of MC Shahpur, Rs. 28.6 million on 4 development schemes of Tehsil Council Shahpur, Rs. 21.01 million on 3 schemes of Tehsil council Sillanwali whereas Rs. 9 million would be spent on 4 development projects of Tehsil Council Kotmomin.

The meeting was further told that an estimated amount Rs. 5,00,000 would be spent on each scheme of provision and drainage of water and soling under Municipal Services program.