Rs. 271bn approved for mining projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) A high-level meeting, chaired by Secretary of Mines and Minerals Pervez Iqbal, approved four Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects worth Rs. 271 billion, marking a significant step towards the modernization of Punjab’s mining sector.

The meeting also decided to conduct a pre-feasibility study for these projects, laying the groundwork for future advancements in mineral exploration and extraction.

Speaking at the meeting, Secretary Pervez Iqbal highlighted that, under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, the Mines Department is launching large-scale projects under the PPP model for the first time in its history. He emphasized that these initiatives are designed to ensure the efficient and responsible utilization of Punjab’s mineral resources while fostering a stable and investor-friendly business environment.

He added that these projects would play a crucial role in attracting foreign investment and strengthening the national economy. He reassured stakeholders that, in line with the Punjab government’s vision, these initiatives would be executed with full transparency and strict adherence to international standards, ensuring investor confidence and long-term sustainability.

Pervez Iqbal also underscored that the PPP model presents an exceptional investment opportunity, which will not only boost the mining sector but also generate significant employment opportunities across the province. He said that Mines Department is committed to ensuring the successful execution of these projects through effective planning, oversight, and collaboration with private sector partners.