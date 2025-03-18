Open Menu

Rs. 271bn Approved For Mining Projects

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Rs. 271bn approved for mining projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) A high-level meeting, chaired by Secretary of Mines and Minerals Pervez Iqbal, approved four Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects worth Rs. 271 billion, marking a significant step towards the modernization of Punjab’s mining sector.

The meeting also decided to conduct a pre-feasibility study for these projects, laying the groundwork for future advancements in mineral exploration and extraction.

Speaking at the meeting, Secretary Pervez Iqbal highlighted that, under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, the Mines Department is launching large-scale projects under the PPP model for the first time in its history. He emphasized that these initiatives are designed to ensure the efficient and responsible utilization of Punjab’s mineral resources while fostering a stable and investor-friendly business environment.

He added that these projects would play a crucial role in attracting foreign investment and strengthening the national economy. He reassured stakeholders that, in line with the Punjab government’s vision, these initiatives would be executed with full transparency and strict adherence to international standards, ensuring investor confidence and long-term sustainability.

Pervez Iqbal also underscored that the PPP model presents an exceptional investment opportunity, which will not only boost the mining sector but also generate significant employment opportunities across the province. He said that Mines Department is committed to ensuring the successful execution of these projects through effective planning, oversight, and collaboration with private sector partners.

Recent Stories

Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dh ..

Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises AED83.784 million i ..

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy ..

Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..

3 hours ago
 PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI at ..

PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism

3 hours ago
 OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

3 hours ago
 First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks o ..

First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

4 hours ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tourn ..

Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

4 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 meals daily for fasting indivi ..

4 hours ago
 RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE a ..

RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025

5 hours ago
 ‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance b ..

‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment

5 hours ago
 Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dh ..

Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dhabi’s Position as premier gl ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan