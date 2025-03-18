Rs. 271bn Approved For Mining Projects
Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2025 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) A high-level meeting, chaired by Secretary of Mines and Minerals Pervez Iqbal, approved four Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects worth Rs. 271 billion, marking a significant step towards the modernization of Punjab’s mining sector.
The meeting also decided to conduct a pre-feasibility study for these projects, laying the groundwork for future advancements in mineral exploration and extraction.
Speaking at the meeting, Secretary Pervez Iqbal highlighted that, under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, the Mines Department is launching large-scale projects under the PPP model for the first time in its history. He emphasized that these initiatives are designed to ensure the efficient and responsible utilization of Punjab’s mineral resources while fostering a stable and investor-friendly business environment.
He added that these projects would play a crucial role in attracting foreign investment and strengthening the national economy. He reassured stakeholders that, in line with the Punjab government’s vision, these initiatives would be executed with full transparency and strict adherence to international standards, ensuring investor confidence and long-term sustainability.
Pervez Iqbal also underscored that the PPP model presents an exceptional investment opportunity, which will not only boost the mining sector but also generate significant employment opportunities across the province. He said that Mines Department is committed to ensuring the successful execution of these projects through effective planning, oversight, and collaboration with private sector partners.
Recent Stories
Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises AED83.784 million i ..
UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..
Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..
PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism
OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!
First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi
Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip
Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 meals daily for fasting indivi ..
RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025
‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment
Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dhabi’s Position as premier gl ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police being equipped to facilitate citizens, says RPO5 minutes ago
-
CM launches Aghosh program for financial, medical support of mothers5 minutes ago
-
Wani calls for accountability, justice for victims of state-sponsored violence in IIOJK5 minutes ago
-
Rs. 271bn approved for mining projects5 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on profiteers continues5 minutes ago
-
2-Day symposium on "Technological Advancements" held at SSUET5 minutes ago
-
CM’s special assistant reviews Nighaban Ramzan Package implementation5 minutes ago
-
Court extends deadline in Murad Saeed defamation case5 minutes ago
-
Constables paid tribute5 minutes ago
-
Tareen launches 23rd Pakistan Day Sports Festival basketball competition5 minutes ago
-
Annual exams of ninth class from 25th5 minutes ago
-
NUML Turkish department commemorates Turkiye’s 110th Çanakkale victory15 minutes ago