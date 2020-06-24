Rs 274 million budget of Tehsil Council Sadar approved

The annual budget of Bahawalpur Tehsil Council Sadar was approved in a meeting here Wednesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The annual budget of Bahawalpur Tehsil Council Sadar was approved in a meeting here Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur and Administrator Tehsil Council Bahawalpur Sadar, Muzaffar Khan Sial presided over the meeting.

The total volume of the budget was Rs 274.988 million.

The amount of Rs 92.89 million was earmarked for the salaries of 143 employees. A sum of Rs 65.2 million was allocated for COVID-19, dengue, sports, and pensions of retired employees. Rs 83.48 million were earmarked for Punjab Municipal Services Program in addition to Rs 170 million allocated for development projects, were approved in the meeting.