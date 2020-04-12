Rs 27.494mn distributed under Ehsas Programme in Bannu

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bannu Captain (Retd) Mohammad Zubair Khan Niazi has said that an amount of Rs 27.494 million have been distributed among 3838 deserving persons of the district under Ehsas Emergency Cash Programme.

According to an official handout issued here Sunday, the deputy commissioner has said that though they have received some complaints of technical problems in payments at different points and people have faced hardships. However, he said that from tomorrow (Monday) payments at all points will begin.