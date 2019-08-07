UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 27.4m Fine Imposed On Profiteers In 2019 In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 05:09 PM

Rs 27.4m fine imposed on profiteers in 2019 in Faisalabad

The special price control magistrates imposed Rs 27.4 million fine on profiteers during seven months of 2019

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) The special price control magistrates imposed Rs 27.4 million fine on profiteers during seven months of 2019.

According to a spokesman for the local administration, a vigorous campaign had been launched against profiteering and overcharging.

During the campaign, the price control magistrates conducted raids and checked 64,546 shops and makeshift stalls in 12,576 markets of the district.

The magistrates also got registered cases against 606 shopkeepers over violation of the Price Act, he added.

Related Topics

Fine Price 2019 Market Million

Recent Stories

Discussion for promotion of Hindko language held

38 seconds ago

Iranian, Iraqi Provinces Agree to Promote Economic ..

41 seconds ago

Punjab to achieve 9mln tree plantation target: Raf ..

5 minutes ago

CTD registers case in Quetta's Mission Chowk blast ..

5 minutes ago

Israel's Elbit wins 80 million USD tanks contract ..

5 minutes ago

Several People Killed in Car Bomb Explosion in Nor ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.