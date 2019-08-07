Rs 27.4m fine imposed on profiteers in 2019 in Faisalabad

The special price control magistrates imposed Rs 27.4 million fine on profiteers during seven months of 2019

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) The special price control magistrates imposed Rs 27.4 million fine on profiteers during seven months of 2019.

According to a spokesman for the local administration, a vigorous campaign had been launched against profiteering and overcharging.

During the campaign, the price control magistrates conducted raids and checked 64,546 shops and makeshift stalls in 12,576 markets of the district.

The magistrates also got registered cases against 606 shopkeepers over violation of the Price Act, he added.