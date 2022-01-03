Rs 27.53m legal relief provided on Punjab Ombudsman orders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Legal relief of more than Rs 27.53 million has been provided to plaintiffs of different cities on the directions of Punjab Ombudsman Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan

According to details, due to the involvement of the Ombudsman office, a road in 18 Hazari tehsil of Jhang district was completely restored by retrieving 203.17-kanal portion from illegal occupants. The market value of the recovered portion is around Rs 23 million.

Similarly, pending dues of Rs 2.118 million have also been paid to the widow of late Shakil Ahmad, who was employed as a lab attendant with the Govt Associate College for Women Kaloorkot in district Bhakar.

In another development, Muhammad Siddique of Chunian tehsil of Kasur district obtained family pension dues of around Rs 1.

3 million of his late wife after the involvement of the Ombudsman office.

Meanwhile, the Health Department provided ample stock of necessary medicines, along with the budget for necessary repair, after the own motion notice of Ombudsman Azam Suleman Khan that he took over a news item regarding lack of medical facilities at Changa Manga rural health centre.

The Ombudsman office, acting on a separate application of Yunis Aziz of Lahore, negotiated to reimburse Rs1.181 million to the applicant. The amount was kept pending by the Highway Sub-division Mandi Bahauddin.

Also, necessary steps have also been taken by the Sialkot administration on a separate own motion notice of Ombudsman Azam Suleman on a news item about encroachment in Sialkot city and trespassers have been fined Rs 9 lakh.