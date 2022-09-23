UrduPoint.com

Rs 279.200m Allocated For Completion Of Ongoing Schemes Of MoHR; Official

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2022 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :The government has allocated Rs. 279.200 million for the completion of ongoing schemes by year-end.

Friday. Quoting Ministry of Human Rights Division's Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 21-22, an official of the Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) on Friday told that from a total of Rs.279.200 million, Rs. 36.000 million had been earmarked for Human Rights Awareness Programme, Rs.30.000 million each for Implementation of Action Plan for Human Rights, Rs 29.3000 million for Establishment of Human Rights Information System(HRIMS), Rs 26.500 were allocated for Strengthening of Regional Directorate of Human Rights, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar ,Quetta, Rs. 20.500 Million had been allocated for Up-Gradation of National Special education Centre for Visually Handicapped Children, Islamabad, Rs 20.000 million was allocated for Pilot Project for Inclusive Education for Children with Disability in Public and Private Schools at ICT Islamabad.

Similarly, Rs. 20.000 million has been allocated for the project of Human Rights Coordination and Monitoring Units for National Mechanism for Reporting and Fellow- Up, he said.

Likewise, Rs. 20.000 million had been allocated for the project of Institutional Strengthening of MoHR, Rs 7.500 million has been allocated for PC-11/ Feasibility Study for Establishment of Center for Person with Disabilities in Public and Private school at ICT Islamabad and Rs.15.800 for the Pilot Project for Establishment of transgender Protection Centre Islamabad, he also added.

From among 25 schemes, Rs 25.000 million has been allocated for Establishment of Planning and Monitoring Unit (PMU), Ministry of Human Rights, Rs 23.600 million for Establishment of Sub- Office of Human Rights at Merged Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rs5.000 million has been earmarked for the project of Establishment of Project Planning and Monitoring Unit(PMU), Ministry of Human Rights .

