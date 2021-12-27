UrduPoint.com

Rs 28 Bn Released For Timely Completion Of Uplift Projects Of Balochistan: Chief Secretary

Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana on Monday said that Rs 28 billion have been released for completion of ongoing development projects of the province in order to provide basic facilities to people at their doorstep in the areas

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana on Monday said that Rs 28 billion have been released for completion of ongoing development projects of the province in order to provide basic facilities to people at their doorstep in the areas.

He expressed these views while chairing a high-level meeting regarding development projects in the province in which timely completion of development projects and release of project funds were reviewed.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Development Hafiz Abdul Basit, Secretary S & GAD Muhammad Hashim Ghalzai, Secretary Finance Abdul Rehman Buzdar and Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Lal Jan Jaffer.

The Chief Secretary said that works of development projects in the province should be expedited for ensuring timely completion of them so that time and money were not wasted.

He said that completion of development projects would have a very positive impact on the lives of the people. Mathar Niaz Rana said that on special directive of Chief Minister Balochistan, the provincial government had released Rs 28 billion for the completion of constant development projects.

He directed that early completion of water projects in the province should be ensured so that the water level in the province could be improved.

The Chief Secretary also instructed that tenders for construction of dams be issued by February. He said that development projects in the province should be completed on priority basis and no compromise would be made on the quality of projects.

The Chief Secretary Balochistan said that the funds should be used for the completion of projects in accordance with the law.

