Rs 28000 fine collected from profiteers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :The revenue officers here Friday continued actions to ensure sell of food items at fixed prices during holy month of Ramazan and collected fine of Rs. 28000 from 21 shopkeepers, on the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro.

In Latifabad, AC Muhammad Iqbal Awan visited various markets of the taluka and collected a fine of Rs. 5000 from 7 shopkeepers.

The Mukhtiarkar City visited various markets and collected fines of Rs15000 from three shopkeepers for violating the fixed prices.

In Qasimabad taluka, Assistant Commissioner paid visit to different markets and collected fine of Rs 5000 from five shopkeepers.

Mukhtiarkar Rural Zohaib Memon visited different markets and collected fine of Rs 3000 from six shopkeepers.

The district administration also issued warnings to 8 shopkeepers not to charge over pricing of essential items.