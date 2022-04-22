UrduPoint.com

Rs 28000 Fine Collected From Profiteers

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2022 | 08:08 PM

Rs 28000 fine collected from profiteers

The revenue officers here Friday continued actions to ensure sell of food items at fixed prices during holy month of Ramazan and collected fine of Rs. 28000 from 21 shopkeepers, on the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :The revenue officers here Friday continued actions to ensure sell of food items at fixed prices during holy month of Ramazan and collected fine of Rs. 28000 from 21 shopkeepers, on the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro.

In Latifabad, AC Muhammad Iqbal Awan visited various markets of the taluka and collected a fine of Rs. 5000 from 7 shopkeepers.

The Mukhtiarkar City visited various markets and collected fines of Rs15000 from three shopkeepers for violating the fixed prices.

In Qasimabad taluka, Assistant Commissioner paid visit to different markets and collected fine of Rs 5000 from five shopkeepers.

Mukhtiarkar Rural Zohaib Memon visited different markets and collected fine of Rs 3000 from six shopkeepers.

The district administration also issued warnings to 8 shopkeepers not to charge over pricing of essential items.

Related Topics

Fine Visit Qasimabad Market From

Recent Stories

Seminar, awareness rally held at SAU to mark "Worl ..

Seminar, awareness rally held at SAU to mark "World Earth Day"

1 minute ago
 Poland Considering Termination of Contracts for Ru ..

Poland Considering Termination of Contracts for Russian Oil Supplies - Warsaw

1 minute ago
 More than 300 faithful sit for Aitkaf in Faisal Ma ..

More than 300 faithful sit for Aitkaf in Faisal Masjid

1 minute ago
 All Major European Economies May Face 'Mild Techni ..

All Major European Economies May Face 'Mild Technical Recession' in 2022 - IMF

2 minutes ago
 IMF Says Russia's Small Sovereign Debt Gives Comfo ..

IMF Says Russia's Small Sovereign Debt Gives Comfort in Terms of Financial Stabi ..

23 minutes ago
 Cnada's Freeland Says Had 'Good Conversation' With ..

Cnada's Freeland Says Had 'Good Conversation' With Shmyhal on Reopening Embassy ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.