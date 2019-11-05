UrduPoint.com
Rs 280mln Embezzlement: NAB Gets 14-day Physical Remand Of 3 Accused

Tue 05th November 2019 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Tuesday handed over three accused of embezzlement of Rs 280 million to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on 14-day physical remand.

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the case proceedings wherein the bureau produced officials of a private company, Waqar Shah and Tahir Shah, and Accountant General Office's Senior Auditor Azam Nawaz.

NAB Prosecutor Hafiz Asadullah submitted that the accused, in connivance with each other, embezzled Rs 280 million from the Agriculture Department funds. He pleaded with the court to grant 15-day physical remand for investigation.

At this, the court handed over the accused to NAB on 14-day physical remand and ordered for producing them on expiry of the remand term.

