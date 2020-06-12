Rs 282.914 million earmarked for Establishment Division

The federal government has earmarked a total of Rs 282.914 million for different ongoing and new development schemes of Establishment Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The federal government has earmarked a total of Rs 282.914 million for different ongoing and new development schemes of Establishment Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21.

According to the latest data of PSDP 2020-21 released by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform on Friday, the government has released Rs 134.952 million for ongoing schemes, including Rs 13.476 million for construction of Compound Wall, Watch Towers, Electric Flood Lights, Power Supply and Electric Wiring at NIM Karachi, Rs 25 million for construction of First Floor of Academic Block at Civil Services academy Walton, Lahore, Rs. 34.239 million for construction of Second Floor of Bolan Hostel at Civil Services Academy Walton Lahore, Rs 24.500 million for establishment of IT Wing and Online Training Facility at NSPP, Lahore, Rs 13.

126 million for provision of security measures at Civil Services Academy (CSA), Walton, Lahore and Rs 24.611 million for Up-gradation of NCRD Hostel and Premisis Chak Shahzad, Islamabad.

Similarly, Rs 147.962 million have been allocated for the four new schemes of Establishment Division, which includes Rs 50 million for Computer Based Testing (CBT) for various Test/Exams conducted by Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC), Rs 25.909 million for construction of classrooms and other training facilities at NIM Training Complex, Peshawar, Rs 50 million for construction of road of PARD Campus Peshawar and Rs 22.053 million for providing & installation of 250 KVA Generating Set at New Hostel SMC Block, Replacement of Pumps and Rehabilitation of Over Head / Underground Tank at NIM Complex, Karachi.