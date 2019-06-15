Rs 28,297m allocated for administration of justice in budget

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :The Punjab government has allocated Rs 28,297 million for the administration of justice in the 2019-20 budget announced on Friday.

According to budget documents, Rs 5121 million is the estimated budget for the Lahore High Court whereas Rs 23,176 million has been reserved for the lower judiciary, including sessions courts, civil courts, special courts, courts of small causes, labour courts, Punjab Appellate tribunal-II Multan, Punjab Appellate Tribunal Lahore.

Attorneys/legal services including advocate general office, solicitor department, Mufassil Establishment and Punjab Judicial academy.

The budget amount would be spent on pay & allowances of the employees, operating expenses, employees retirement benefits, physical assets and maintenance.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government has reserved almost 9.7 per cent higher than the amount reserved in budget 2018-19 for adminstration of justice.