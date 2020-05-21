Rs 2.82bln distributed under Ehsaas programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) ::Under the Ehsaas programme, Rs 2.82 billion aid has been distributed among 235,490 deserving families in the district so far.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, during his visit to the centers, said here on Thursday that financial aid is being distributed at 20 Ehsaas centres, set up in the district.

All types of arrangements including cleanliness, shade, sitting area, clean drinking water are available at the centres to facilitate people.

Assistant commissioners are monitoring the arrangements, added the DC.