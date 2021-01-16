Rs 285,000 fine imposed on 94 profiteers, two sent to jail

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :District administration teams have launched a crackdown and imposed Rs 285,000 to 94 profiteers and sent two profiteers to jail.

The teams speed up the drive against the profiteers as price control magistrates checked the rates at 1227 shops during the last 24 hours.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak ordered stern action against those involved in selling flour and sugar on higher rates.

