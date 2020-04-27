UrduPoint.com
Rs 288,800 Fined On Profiteers In Multan Division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Price Control Magistrates imposed fine Rs 288,800 on profiteers during raids on first two days of Ramazan ul Mubarak across Multan division.

According to official sources, the price control magistrates conducted 3345 raids in 251 markets in Multan , Vehari, Lodhran and Khanewal districts.

The profiteers were fined Rs 288,800.

The official sources stated that the raids were conducted following direction from Commissioner Multan Division Shan ul Haq. The campaign against profiteers will remain continue in future.

