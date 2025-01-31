Rs. 28.8m Cheques Distributed Among Flood Victims
Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2025 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Punjab released financial aid for the people of Hamid Town, affected by the Lower Jhelum canal flooding.
At a ceremony, held at the District Council Hall on Friday, Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem distributed compensation cheques worth Rs. 28.8 million among 140 affected families. Each of the four families, whose homes were completely destroyed, received Rs. 400,000, while 136 families with partially damaged houses, were provided Rs. 200,000 each.
The disaster occurred in September when a sewer pipeline beneath the Lower Jhelum canal burst, causing water to flood Hamid Town, leading to property damages.
The deputy commissioner promptly directed the PDMA to conduct a survey and assess the losses, recommending financial assistance from the government. He promised that the sewer pipeline would be repaired within the next two months. He also commended the cooperation of local residents during the crisis and highlighting the administration commitment to providing both immediate relief and long-term solutions.
The Hamid Town residents expressed their gratitude to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for addressing their plight.
