Rs 289,000 fine imposed on profiteers, five arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 289,000 fine on 61 profiteers and arrested five shopkeepers over violation of the Price Control Act in various parts of the district on Friday.

A spokesperson for the district administration said that price monitoring teams checked various stores and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

The teamsimposed fine on them.

The teams also arrested five shopkeepers and handed them over to police.