Rs 290 mln to be spent on boys, girls colleges in Phoolnagar

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :A sum of Rs 290 million would be spent on two development schemes of boys and girls colleges in Phoolnagar.

This was disclosed by MNA Sardar Talib Hussain Nakai while laying a foundation stone of BS block at Govt Associate College for Boys and Girls Phoolnagar near here on Tuesday.

He said that Rs 150 million would be spent on Govt Associate College for Boys and Rs 140 million on Govt Associate College for Girls, Phoolnagar. He said that both colleges would have academic blocks, practical labs, computer labs and classrooms while girls college would have daycare centre.

Talib Nakai further said that upgradation work of Govt College for Boys and Girls Pattoki was underway while academic blocks, labs, classrooms and other facilities were being ensured in the above mentioned colleges.