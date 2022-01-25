UrduPoint.com

Rs 290 Mln To Be Spent On Boys, Girls Colleges In Phoolnagar

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Rs 290 mln to be spent on boys, girls colleges in Phoolnagar

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :A sum of Rs 290 million would be spent on two development schemes of boys and girls colleges in Phoolnagar.

This was disclosed by MNA Sardar Talib Hussain Nakai while laying a foundation stone of BS block at Govt Associate College for Boys and Girls Phoolnagar near here on Tuesday.

He said that Rs 150 million would be spent on Govt Associate College for Boys and Rs 140 million on Govt Associate College for Girls, Phoolnagar. He said that both colleges would have academic blocks, practical labs, computer labs and classrooms while girls college would have daycare centre.

Talib Nakai further said that upgradation work of Govt College for Boys and Girls Pattoki was underway while academic blocks, labs, classrooms and other facilities were being ensured in the above mentioned colleges.

Related Topics

Pattoki Government Million

Recent Stories

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

8 minutes ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

33 minutes ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

33 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

33 minutes ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

36 minutes ago
 Greek Government Extends Civil Service's Shutdown ..

Greek Government Extends Civil Service's Shutdown to Wednesday Due to Snowstorm

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.