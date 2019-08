(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum has imposed a fine of Rs 29,000 on profiteers here Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Special price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum has imposed a fine of Rs 29,000 on profiteers here Tuesday.

He checked prices of edible items at Gulistan Colony, Haq Bahoo Chowk, Sheikhupura Road and imposed fine on 12 shopkeepers from Rs 1500 to 3000.