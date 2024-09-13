Open Menu

Rs. 290m Allocated For Agriculture Mall Construction

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Rs. 290m allocated for Agriculture Mall construction

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The Punjab government has allocated Rs. 290 million for construction of a modern agriculture mall on an 8-acre land in Sargodha.

According to a press release issued here, the state-of-the-art facility, would be completed in nine months near Risala No 5.

Director General Agriculture Extension Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, along with Director Agriculture Shahid Hussain, Sub-Engineers Muhammad Nadeem and Abdul Jabbar, inspected the construction site. The DG Agriculture said that the mall would provide farmers with all necessary facilities under one roof.

In addition to Sargodha, four other districts would also have similar agriculture malls.

The Sargodha project, funded with Rs 290 million, aims to address many challenges, faced by local farmers, he added. Director Agriculture Shahid Hussain highlighted that the mall would offer a one-window operation for provision of fertilisers, seeds, agricultural medicines, and equipment.

The foundation-stone of the building would be laid by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, along with the provincial minister for Agriculture and commissioner of Sargodha soon, he added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Government Of Punjab Punjab Agriculture Sargodha SITE All Million

Recent Stories

Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meetin ..

Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..

1 hour ago

IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”

2 hours ago
 Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, ..

Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told

2 hours ago
 Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Mala ..

Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

9 hours ago
Training Class at VTI Garment City

Training Class at VTI Garment City

18 hours ago
 Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in ..

Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila

18 hours ago
 Murder suspect arrested in Wah

Murder suspect arrested in Wah

18 hours ago
 DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate poli ..

DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio

18 hours ago
 Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition ..

Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday

18 hours ago
 NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' ..

NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan