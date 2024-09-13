Rs. 290m allocated for Agriculture Mall construction

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The Punjab government has allocated Rs. 290 million for construction of a modern agriculture mall on an 8-acre land in Sargodha.

According to a press release issued here, the state-of-the-art facility, would be completed in nine months near Risala No 5.

Director General Agriculture Extension Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, along with Director Agriculture Shahid Hussain, Sub-Engineers Muhammad Nadeem and Abdul Jabbar, inspected the construction site. The DG Agriculture said that the mall would provide farmers with all necessary facilities under one roof.

In addition to Sargodha, four other districts would also have similar agriculture malls.

The Sargodha project, funded with Rs 290 million, aims to address many challenges, faced by local farmers, he added. Director Agriculture Shahid Hussain highlighted that the mall would offer a one-window operation for provision of fertilisers, seeds, agricultural medicines, and equipment.

The foundation-stone of the building would be laid by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, along with the provincial minister for Agriculture and commissioner of Sargodha soon, he added.