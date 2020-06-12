UrduPoint.com
Rs 29,470 M Allocated For Higher Education Commission Under PSDP

Fri 12th June 2020

Rs 29,470 m allocated for Higher Education Commission under PSDP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The Federal Government has allocated Rs 29,470 million under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the ongoing and new schemes of the Higher education Commission (HEC) during the fiscal year 2020-21.

According to the budget document, Rs 23,044.558 million has been earmarked for the ongoing schemes and Rs 6,425.442 million for the new schemes.

Among the ongoing schemes, Rs 360 million is allocated for Centre for Mathematical Science (CMS) at PIEAS Islamabad, Rs 300 million for the development of Fatima Jinnah Women University, Campus-II (Phase-2) Chakri Road Rawalpindi, Rs 600 million for the establishment of Federal Institute at Hyderabad-Sindh, Rs 415 million for setting up the Main Campus of the Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology at Islamabad, and Rs 481.143 million for the establishment of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Benazirabad, Sindh.

An amount of Rs 500 million has been earmarked for the establishment of sub-campuses of public sector universities at district level.

Likewise, Rs1 400 million has been specified for Human Resource Development Initiative MS Leading to PhD Programme of Faculty Development for Engineering Universities/UESTPs (HEC), Rs 525 million for Indigenous PhD fellowship for 5000 Scholars under Phase-II of HEC programme, Rs 400 million for Overseas Scholarship for MS/M.Phil leading to PhD in selected fields under Phase-II HEC programme, and Rs 500 million for Phase-II of PhD Scholarship Programme under Pak-US Knowledge Corridor.

Among new schemes, Rs 470 million has been allocated for establishment of 21st Century Water Institute at NED University of Engineering and Technology Karachi, and Rs 1200 million for Higher Education Development Programme of Pakistan (HEDP).

Similarly, Rs 441.300 million is allocated for Pilot Project for Data Driven Smart Decision Platform for Increased Agriculture Productivity, Rs 300 million for provision of accommodation facilities for female students in public sector universities of Islamabad, and Rs 200 million for establishment of the University of Chitral Phase-I.

