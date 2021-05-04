UrduPoint.com
Rs 2.99 Bln Being Spent On 421 Development Schemes In Vehari

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 04:28 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :A sum of Rs 2997.8 million was being spent on 421 infrastructure development and public facilitation initiatives in Vehari district.

This was stated by officials in a briefing to Deputy Commissioner Vehari Mubeen Elahi at a district development review meeting here on Tuesday.

The meeting discussed 40 development schemes worth Rs 467.6 million under community development program (CDP) Phase-I, 62 schemes worth Rs 435.4 million under CDP-II, 62 schemes worth Rs 600 million under CDP-III, 103 schemes worth Rs 327.

2 million under social action plan (SAP) Phase-I, 105 schemes worth Rs 300 million under SAP-II, and 44 development schemes worth Rs 559 million under SAP-III, according to an official release.

Deputy commissioner asked Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) to complete all the electricity schemes assigned by May end. Officials of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) were also told to complete schemes in time.

DC was informed that 34 schemes of Mepco worth Rs 24.2 million and eight (8) schemes of SNGPL would be completed soon under SAP-III.

