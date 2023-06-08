Rs. 2bn released to KP in form of net hydropower profit

Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan has said that the federal finance ministry has released two billion rupees to KP in form of net hydropower profit due to efforts of caretaker government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan has said that the Federal finance ministry has released two billion rupees to KP in form of net hydropower profit due to efforts of caretaker government.

Briefing the media about decisions of 6th cabinet meeting that was chaired by caretaker CM, provincial information minister Barrister Feroz Jamal Kakakhel said on the request of caretaker CM, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has directed authorities to take necessary steps to solve the financial problems of the province.

Caretaker Information Minister told that cabinet has approved Rs. 45 lakh for the remaining twelve victims of Kocha Risaldar tragedy, and release of grant-in-aid of Rs.

932 million towards due expenses of management of outsourced hospitals in merged districts.

He told that cabinet has approved the appointment of Senior High Court Judge Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan as Administrative Judge of Anti-Terrorism Court, transfer of several under-trial accused from various prisons of Punjab to prisons of KP while the power to appoint members of KP Right to Public Service Commission has been entrusted to Caretaker Chief Minister.

The meeting was attended by cabinet members, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Additional Chief Secretary Zubair Azhar Qureshi, Senior Member board of Revenue, Ikramullah and Administrative Secretaries of concerned departments.