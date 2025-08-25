Rs. 2m Compensation Provided To Heirs Of Storm Victims In Dera
Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2025 | 12:50 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Zafar-ul-Islam Khattak said that the loss of lives and property caused by last night’s heavy rain and windstorm was a natural calamity.
He said that on the directives of the provincial government, the divisional administration was engaged round-the-clock in relief and rescue operations, and a control room had already been established to monitor the situation.
Talking to the media during his visit to the District Headquarters Teaching Hospital, the Commissioner confirmed that eight people had lost their lives while 52 others sustained injuries in the calamity.
He inquired after the injured and directed the hospital administration to ensure the provision of the best possible medical facilities and treatment without any negligence.
He further stated that the provincial government had announced financial assistance for the heirs of the deceased, adding that each affected family would receive Rs. 2 million in compensation.
Meanwhile, on the special directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, immediate relief assistance was provided to the affected families. In Tehsil Paharpur’s Lar area, where a mother and her son died when the roof of their house collapsed, their heirs were given compensation cheques amounting to Rs. 4 million.
The cheques were distributed in the presence of City Mayor Umar Amin Khan Gandapur, who also offered prayers for the departed souls. The provincial and district administration reiterated that extending all-out support to the calamity-hit people was the government’s top priority.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rs. 2m compensation provided to heirs of storm victims in Dera1 minute ago
-
AAC seizes black Partridge Chicks1 minute ago
-
Preparations to celebrate 1500 birthday of Holy Prophet (PBUH) in full swing at Governor House11 minutes ago
-
Iran secures sixth world title at Junior Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships in Bulgaria11 minutes ago
-
Bus ran over motorbike rider to death near Hadali21 minutes ago
-
DC Khairpur inspects Degree College in Nara21 minutes ago
-
National AI policy to boost growth, innovation31 minutes ago
-
380 kg meat seized,40kgs mangoes confiscated41 minutes ago
-
AJK emerges most affected by natural catastrophes in country: Secretary, SDMA2 hours ago
-
5 dengue cases reported amid strengthened control measures in district2 hours ago
-
Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Day to be observed across Pakistan and the world on September 713 hours ago
-
Dialogue only way forward for political stability: Tariq Fazal13 hours ago