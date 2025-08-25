Rs. 2m compensation provided to heirs of storm victims in Dera

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Zafar-ul-Islam Khattak said that the loss of lives and property caused by last night’s heavy rain and windstorm was a natural calamity.

He said that on the directives of the provincial government, the divisional administration was engaged round-the-clock in relief and rescue operations, and a control room had already been established to monitor the situation.

Talking to the media during his visit to the District Headquarters Teaching Hospital, the Commissioner confirmed that eight people had lost their lives while 52 others sustained injuries in the calamity.

He inquired after the injured and directed the hospital administration to ensure the provision of the best possible medical facilities and treatment without any negligence.

He further stated that the provincial government had announced financial assistance for the heirs of the deceased, adding that each affected family would receive Rs. 2 million in compensation.

Meanwhile, on the special directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, immediate relief assistance was provided to the affected families. In Tehsil Paharpur’s Lar area, where a mother and her son died when the roof of their house collapsed, their heirs were given compensation cheques amounting to Rs. 4 million.

The cheques were distributed in the presence of City Mayor Umar Amin Khan Gandapur, who also offered prayers for the departed souls. The provincial and district administration reiterated that extending all-out support to the calamity-hit people was the government’s top priority.