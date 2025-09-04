Open Menu

Rs. 2m Donated To SCCI Flood Relief Fund

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2025 | 03:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) A delegation of Anjuman-e-Sheikhan Sialkot, led by Sheikh Muhammad Ashraf Haider and Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoob, visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and met President SCCI Ikram-ul-Haq.

During their visit, they handed over a cheque of Rs.

2 million in the flood relief fund, established by the SCCI to President SCCI Ikram-ul-Haq.

The SCCI president thanked the delegation, led by Sheikh Muhammad Ashraf Haider and Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoob, and said that this heartfelt help from Anjuman Sheikhan reflects the spirit of unity and compassion of the people in helping the flood-affected families in this difficult time.

