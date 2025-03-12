Rs 2m fine imposed for overpricing

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) As per the directives of the Punjab government, a crackdown to eliminate profiteering and hoarding is underway in Bahawalpur.

Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq, price control magistrates are actively working in the field to ensure the sale of food items at fixed prices.

In this regard, from March 2 to 11, the price control magistrates inspected rates and quality of food items at 40,830 shops, stalls, and commercial centers across the district. Fines totaling over Rs 2.158 million were imposed for violations. Two FIRs were registered, 167 profiteers were arrested, and 38 shops were sealed. The Price Control Magistrates have stated that food items should be sold according to the fixed rates, and price lists should be displayed prominently so that consumers do not face difficulties while shopping.