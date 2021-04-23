UrduPoint.com
Rs 2m Fine Imposed On Profiteers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 03:50 PM

The price control magistrates imposed Rs 2.071 million fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering in the provincial capital during the first 10 ten days of Ramadan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 2.071 million fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering in the provincial capital during the first 10 ten days of Ramadan.

According to the district administration's spokesman, the magistrates inspected around 10,005 points and found 1,153 violations while cases were also registered against 422 violators.

Meanwhile, a special team under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zeeshan Ranjha seized600 bags of sugar from Alfalah Town, Bedian Road and arrest the owner of godown.

