Rs 2m jewelry, cash looted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Armed dacoits looted cash and gold jewellery worth Rs.2 million from a house in Lundianwala police precincts.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that five armed men entered the house of one Younus Sarwar in Chak No 643-GB at night. They took the family at gunpoint and took away gold jewellery of 15-tola, cash and other items worth Rs 2 million.

The police have registered a case and started investigation.