Rs 2mn Grants For Each District Press Clubs Of Merged Areas:Info Advisor

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 08:36 PM

Advisor to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Khan Wazir has announced to give Rs two million grant to each district Press Club of merged areas of the Province to meet its expenditures efficiently

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Khan Wazir has announced to give Rs two million grant to each district Press Club of merged areas of the Province to meet its expenditures efficiently.

The announcement was made by Ajmal Khan Wazir after his meeting with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday.

The meeting focused on revival of journalistic matters and its rehab in the merged areas.

The chief minister has directed the Finance Department to issue the required grants for the press clubs, he said adding the information department would prepare the payment plan for distribution of the grants. Similarly the information department would also prepare strategy for provision of annual grants to the tehsil press clubs in the merged areas already approved by the cabinet.

