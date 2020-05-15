Rs 3 billion to be spent on 762 development schemes in Mianwali

Sargodha Division Commissioner Dr Farah Masood said that under the prime minister's package Rs3 billion would be spent on ongoing 762 development projects in Mianwali district till June 2020

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Sargodha Division Commissioner Dr Farah Masood said that under the prime minister's package Rs3 billion would be spent on ongoing 762 development projects in Mianwali district till June 2020.

Commissioner Dr Farah Masood said that under PM Package 762 schemes of health, highways, public health and education would be completed by the mid of June 2020 adding that 100% funds will be spent during the period.

Commissioner was chairing a review meeting in connection with ongoing development projects under PM Package here on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Mianwali DC Omar Sher Chattah, Director Development Shakeel Nouman and officers of construction departments.

Besides releasing orders of provision of water to 8 union councils of hard area of Mianwali the commissioner has directed for the completion of feasibility study and preparing the PC-1 of Kus Omar Khan Canal adding that Rs3.30 billion has been estimated for the projects.

She also directed to start work on 60 years old scheme Irrigation Left so as 35,000 acre agricultural land of Mianwali district could be brought under cultivation.

She directed deputy commissioner Omar Sher Chattah for ensuring the spending of funds Rs1 billion on the construction of Sargodha-Mianwali road whereas funds Rs100 million will also be spent on the ongoing projects of University of Mianwali.

Deputy Commissioner Omar her Chattah told the meeting that Rs1.64 billion out of Rs2.47 billion have been spent on 42 schemes of highways and Rs500 million of Rs830 million on 53 Public Health Engineering similarly, Rs110 of total Rs270 million have been spent on 5 schemes of heath and Rs850 million of Rs. 2.22 billion have been spent of 662 projects of Education department.

DC Mianwali has assured the meeting that out of the total Rs. 5.8 billion released amount, rs. 5 billion will be spent by June of the current year 2020 adding tha Rs. 850 million of the total Rs. 1 billion spent on the construction of Sargodha- Mianwali 2 way road whereas Rs. 30.3 million have used on Irrigation Lift Schemes of Mianwali Canal Division.