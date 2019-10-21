UrduPoint.com
Rs 3 Bln Subsidy Allocated For Cultivation Of Oil-seed Crops

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 04:00 PM

Rs 3 bln subsidy allocated for cultivation of oil-seed crops

The government has allocated Rs 3 billion for provision of subsidy on cultivation of oil-seed crops in Punjab

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) -:The government has allocated Rs 3 billion for provision of subsidy on cultivation of oil-seed crops in Punjab.

According to agriculture sources, they advised the growers to immediately start cultivation of oil-seed crops and complete it by October 31 to get bumper yield.

He said that farmers should cultivate approved varieties of oil-seed crops. Among the approved varieties include Punjab Canola, Faisal Canola, PARC Canola Hybrid, Khanpur Raya, Chakwal Raya, Chakwal Sarson, DGL Sarson, Tarameera, Rainbow, Biola-401, Biola-43, Abaseen, Bulbal, Canola Raya, Pacola, etc.

