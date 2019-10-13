UrduPoint.com
Rs 3 Bln To Be Spent For Upgradation Of Disposal Station

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 02:00 PM

Rs 3 bln to be spent for upgradation of disposal station

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak said that disposal station at chungi No-9 was being upgraded with the cost of Rs three billion.

He said that Rs 150 million funds were released for initial work by the Punjab government while the project would be completed in three years.

DC Aamer Khattak expressed these views while talking to traders during visit to chungi No-9 disposal station here on Sunday.

He said that new sewerage pipeline would be laid from chungi No-9 to MDA chowk via Katchery chowk. He said that the disposal station would directly linked with WASA system Suraj Miani by the project.

DC said that traders grievances about sewerage smell would be addressed after upgradation of disposal station adding that pre-qualification process by the consultant for the project was completed. He said that services of renowned consultant NESPAK were being taken for the project.

Managing Director WASA Rao Muhammad Qasim said that work would be executed from December this year. He said that system would also be installed to eliminate smell at disposal station.

